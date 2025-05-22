Weslaco's Aamarie Ebarb signs to run track with East Texas A&M
Weslaco High track star Aamarie Ebarb signed to join the track program at East Texas A&M on Wednesday.
She's been a regional qualifier in track in every single one of her high school years and also is a one-time regional qualifier in cross country.
"It means a lot to me because my sister is D1," Ebarb said. "It means a lot to follow in her footsteps, and I feel like I'm making my parents proud. There's one other valley kid there and the coaches are very nice."
More News
News Video
-
Community reacts to suspension of Edinburg CISD superintendent
-
Mother of Caleb Ramirez testifies in wrongful death trial
-
Uvalde: Remembering the 21 - Robb elementary teacher recalls tragedy that killed...
-
Remembering the 21: Timeline of deadly mass shooting in Uvalde
-
'It's a slap on the hand:' Reactions to sentencing of doctor who...
Sports Video
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: PSJA Bears
-
Weslaco's Aamarie Ebarb signs to run track with East Texas A&M
-
UTRGV lands McAllen Memorial track star Roehl Rogriguez
-
Sharyland star pitcher Fabrizio Salinas signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: Palmview Lobos