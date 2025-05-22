x

Weslaco's Aamarie Ebarb signs to run track with East Texas A&M

54 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 May 22, 2025 12:09 AM May 22, 2025 in Sports

Weslaco High track star Aamarie Ebarb signed to join the track program at East Texas A&M on Wednesday.

She's been a regional qualifier in track in every single one of her high school years and also is a one-time regional qualifier in cross country.

"It means a lot to me because my sister is D1," Ebarb said. "It means a lot to follow in her footsteps, and I feel like I'm making my parents proud. There's one other valley kid there and the coaches are very nice."

