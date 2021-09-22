Weslaco school holds parade to honor cancer patients

On Wednesday, a very special parade took place in Weslaco, honoring those lost to cancer and celebrating young survivors.

Students, staff, and teachers lined the halls of Rudy Silva Elementary with sings, shakers, and pom-poms to remember two children from Weslaco who lost their battle with cancer and to honor 4th-grade cancer survivor Leighton Eberle.

In 2017 when Eberle was only a kindergartner, she was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma cancer. Her mother, Amanda De La Rosa, says since then, Eberle has relapsed three times and has gone through two bone marrow transplants.

Between the weakness, surgeries, and treatment, Eberle's journey has been far from easy. But her mom says the day Eberle was diagnosed, she looked into her daughter's eyes and immediately saw a survivor.

To learn more about helping a child in need of a bone marrow transplant, text LEIGHTON to 61-474.

Watch the video above for the full story.