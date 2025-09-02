Weslaco stabbing suspect charged
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing incident, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo.
According to a news release, the victim was able to identify 56-year-old Jesus Garza as the suspect who stabbed him.
Caraveo said officers responded to the 1500 block of Joyce Street on Monday at around 7:24 p.m., where they found the male victim with a laceration on his arm.
According to the news release, officers were able to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The victim told officers Garza was the one who caused the laceration.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and a male suspect was arrested, according to Caraveo.
Garza was found at a nearby residence and taken into custody without incident, according to the news release. He was charged of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $200,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
