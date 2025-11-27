Weslaco stylist collects more than 250 canned goods for donation

A Weslaco cosmetologist who collected canned goods instead of cash payments for services has gathered more than 250 non-perishable food items.

Tessy Camargo donated the goods to the Rock of Ages Church in Pharr. For every 10 canned goods donated, Camargo offered clients a simple style, cut or makeup look.

She says some customers donated more than she asked.

"Honestly, [it] surprised me because I was just like oh my gosh, you brought a lot," Carmargo said. "That's what really amazed me, they actually didn't donate to donate, they donated because they cared."

The church will pass the donations on to families in need.