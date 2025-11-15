Weslaco stylist offering hair, makeup services for food donations

A Weslaco woman is doing what she can to help families keep food on the table.

Instead of money, Tessy Camargo is accepting a different kind of payment for her services.

"Services in the beauty industry can be very, very expensive," Camargo said. "You can donate what you have, and I can make you feel beautiful by helping."

Camargo is a cosmetologist and for every 10 donations of shelf-stable food, she will be offering a simple style, cut, or makeup look.

Camargo says she personally knows the struggles of stretching a paycheck.

"As someone who has gone through economic changes, I know it's very difficult to afford food," Camargo said.

And it's that need that made her want to gather food donations to families that need help keeping food on the table.

"It kind of really broke my heart seeing people, kind of, really begging for help and I don't have the money to help, but I have my services," Camargo said.

Camargo made a post offering the exchange of goods for services on social media. Lorie Ann Rodriguez says it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

Rodriguez and her daughter brought in food donations, and they both chose to get a haircut in exchange.

"Times are tough so, yeah, yeah, I'm doing my haircut today, just a little cut," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a mother of a five who once relied on SNAP benefits. Knowing the challenges other families now face, she felt a need to help others.

"I've always told my kids, put good out to the world and good will come back, when you really need it the most," Rodriguez said.

Camargo plans to accept donations for services until November 20. She says so far, the response has been positive.

"Actually, it has surprised me how many people are actually willing to help," Camargo said. "It just makes me think the community is really trying to come together."

All donations she collects will go to a church in Pharr called Rock Of Ages.

"I thought that was brilliant, I thought that was a great idea. Our whole plan is to receive those goods, and we have families, even in our church, that are in need financially," Rock Of Ages Pastor Daniel Varela said.

Varela plans to put the donations to good use.

"We're definitely going to be going to neighborhoods out in the community that we have already helped in the past that would be blessed by that," Varela said.

To schedule hair or makeup services with Camargo, reach out to her through Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the video above for the full story.