Western Athletic Conference Canceled Las Vegas Tournament

2 hours 32 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 10:37 PM March 12, 2020 in Sports

LAS VEGAS - The Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament ending early in Las Vegas as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Villanueva spoke with Lane Lord and Chasse Conque about the sudden decision.

