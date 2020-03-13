Western Athletic Conference Canceled Las Vegas Tournament
LAS VEGAS - The Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament ending early in Las Vegas as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joel Villanueva spoke with Lane Lord and Chasse Conque about the sudden decision.
More News
News Video
-
STC officials brief students over coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Valley school districts announce suspended travel outside Region One
-
Police searching for suspect vehicle in connection to San Juan shooting
-
Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms
-
School district renovating Starr County landmark for 175th anniversary