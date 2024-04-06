What to expect during Monday's eclipse

The first and last total solar eclipse in decades will cross Texas on Monday, and people across the Rio Grande Valley are expressing anticipation for it.

The Valley is outside the eclipse’s path of totality, meaning we’ll only see the crescent.

Those inside the path of totality — directly under the sun and moon — will be able to see the corona, the solar atmosphere that we typically can’t see because of how bright the sun is.

The view will last about four minutes.

The opportunity to see the corona is also a chance for Texas researchers to study the features of the sub, which is normally too bright to study.

Researchers will be able to see which direction the light travels to help them understand solar flares.

Those making plans to travel to view the eclipse should plan accordingly, as the weather forecast calls for cloud coverage across the path of totality.

Watch the video above for the full story.