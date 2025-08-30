What to know about security measures during UTRGV's inaugural football game

Fans are excited about the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's inaugural football game, and it's important to know what kind of safety measures will be taking place at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

The first thing fans will see are weapon detection systems at every entrance of the stadium. Fans should not bring any small items, like a pocket knife, because you will not be allowed inside.

It's also important to note the stadium has a clear bag policy, backpack and purses will not be allowed. But there are exceptions, such as a diaper bag and medical bag, but they will be searched.

All of this is to make sure fans safely watch history in the making.

