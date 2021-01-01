Who is next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Department of State Health Services announced that people 65 and older and anyone 16 years and older with a chronic medical condition are next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

People diagnosed with cancer, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD) or any other chronic medical conditions are in the group referred to as "Phase 1-B".

"Health Care workers came first because we need them to be able to take care of the sick," Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said. "Immediately after that comes the highest risk of our population, which are the residents of long-term care facilities. That group has suffered the most death."

Health authorities in Starr and Hidalgo County said anyone with questions about vaccine eligibility should contact their doctor.

For information about where to get vaccinated visit the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Location Map.

