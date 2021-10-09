Willacy Co. Cotton Farmer Facing Loss Due to Drought, Heavy Rain
RAYMONDVILLE – A Willacy County cotton farmer says he is starting off his harvest season already knowing he won’t make a profit.
Spence Pennington says he is only able to harvest about 15 percent of his crop due to the drought and heavy storms in June.
Pennington tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS most of the county's cotton farmers are in the same situation.
He says he will turn to a crop insurance program to make up for the loss.
Watch the video above for more information.
