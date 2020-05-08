Willacy Co. Residents More Vigilant As Thefts, Burglaries Rise
RAYMONDVILLE – The Willacy county Sheriff’s Office says they're seeing an increase of thefts and burglaries during this holiday week.
So far, the county has seen two burglaries in vehicles and two others in habitation. Officials say for a small county, this is too much.
Sergeant Andres Maldonado says people need to be on the lookout and need to secure their home and car as much as they can.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Hair Salons and Barber Shops Reopen
-
HOV: RGV Food Bank closes volunteer opportunities, donations needed
-
Nesting starts strong for sea turtles with beach closures and habitat gains
-
Brownsville teen stumbles upon initiative to help his community
-
Long-term effects in children diagnosed with coronavirus too soon to confirm