Willacy Co. Residents More Vigilant As Thefts, Burglaries Rise

RAYMONDVILLE – The Willacy county Sheriff’s Office says they're seeing an increase of thefts and burglaries during this holiday week.

So far, the county has seen two burglaries in vehicles and two others in habitation. Officials say for a small county, this is too much.

Sergeant Andres Maldonado says people need to be on the lookout and need to secure their home and car as much as they can.

