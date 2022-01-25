Willacy County reports 388 new cases of COVID-19

The Willacy County Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from the state of 388 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases were confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday, the county said in a Tuesday news release.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 5,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the news release, the county also urged residents to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and get vaccinated.

“We want to remind the general public that as the COVID-19 virus mutates, the more contagious it is,” the news release stated. “Our local efforts continue to vaccinate and test over one hundred people per week, and with each vaccination, the chance for spread decreases.”