Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead in vehicle rollover

One person is dead following a motor vehicle rollover, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area of CR 200, N of SH 186 after one person was killed as a result of the rollover.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office added.

No further details were made available.