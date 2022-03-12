Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead in vehicle rollover
One person is dead following a motor vehicle rollover, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
The department is asking the public to avoid the area of CR 200, N of SH 186 after one person was killed as a result of the rollover.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office added.
No further details were made available.
