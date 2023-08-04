Willacy County sheriff sets up GofundMe page for deputy who lost home in fire

Support is growing for a deputy with the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office who lost his home in a Thursday fire.

Deputy Felix Tamez was out of the area on a prison transport when the fire broke out, Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar said in a Facebook post announcing the creation of a GoFundMe page.

“His wife, Letty, their oldest son Damian and their 9-year-old daughter Daniella were able to escape the fire,” Salazar said on Facebook. “Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the damage was a total loss of their home.”

Proceeds from the GoFundMe page will help the family rebuild their home.

“They lost everything, but they've got their lives, so that's the wonderful part,” Salazar said. “We're just looking to help rebuild the family's home, and hopefully we'll be able to get that accomplished."

As of Thursday night, the GoFundMe page has raised a little under $1,000.

To donate, click here.