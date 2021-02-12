Wilmer Cabrera Re-Joins RGVFC as Head Coach

EDINBURG - On Thursday, Wilmer Cabrera returned to the Rio Grande Valley as the original coach of the RGVFC Toros once again assumed the role after spending four seasons in MLS.

Cabrera led RGV to their only playoff appearance in their inaugural 2016 season before being elevated to head coach of the parent club Dynamo for the 2017 season. Cabrera had immediate success in Houston taking the club to the Western Conference Finals after a 4th place finish in the West table.

Cabrera's Dynamo then won the 2018 US Open Cup, but could not translate that success into the MLS regular season.

"Wilmer Cabrera brings a huge amount of both international and domestic experience as our new Head Coach & Sporting Director. I am proud to work with such a tenured and talented professional as we launch the next chapter of the Toros,” Team President Ron Patel said in a statement.

Cabrera is looking forward to having control of the roster, something that had been done by Houston in the previous seasons.

"I am excited to come back to the valley for my second chapter with the Toros. This is a great opportunity to create a soccer culture with the right representation that soccer fans are looking for,” said Cabrera. “Having control of the coaching staff, players and soccer operations allows the club to be whole. Also, through youth soccer partnerships and the Academy, we will provide a path for talented young players from the valley. We are planning to implement a style of play and soccer culture that reflects the real connection between the players and people of the Valley."