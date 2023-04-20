Winter Texans Donate Shoes to Shelter for Abused Valley Children

ALAMO – A group of Winter Texans in Alamo are making a major donation to a local shelter.

A month ago, residents of Alamo Rose, an RV park, came up with the idea of decorating their Christmas trees with donated shoes and socks. The donations will be sent to Safe Haven for Kids, a shelter that houses abused children.

Alamo Rose residents say in just within a few weeks hundreds of donations have been placed on the tree.

One of the organizers of the donation tree says she is not surprised there has been so much support.

“Winter Texans have a big heart. And we do things here in the Valley for Valley children, as well as adults, but mostly Valley children because they need our help,” said Diana Gatewood.

Angela Ridling, director of Safe Haven for Kids, says donors have almost funded her shelter in entirety.

The shelter is the only emergency shelter for abused kids in the Valley.