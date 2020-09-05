x

With schools closed and sports canceled, social media provides outlet for teenagers amid pandemic

Saturday, September 05 2020
By: Tony Velasquez Jr.

With schools closed and sports canceled amid the pandemic, many teenagers are turning to social media.

In a recent survey, about 63% of 3,000 parents said their teenagers are spending more time on social media during the coronavirus pandemic, said Matt Zaja-Howskee of Lurie Children's Hospital.

Before the pandemic, social media use by teenagers was a major concern for parents. The coronavirus, however, is reducing that concern for some parents.

"Being forced to kind of quarantine and shelter in place, I think social media can be a positive outlet for some of that interaction that young children and teens aren't necessarily getting as a result of the pandemic," Zaja-Howskee said.

