With schools closed and sports canceled, social media provides outlet for teenagers amid pandemic

With schools closed and sports canceled amid the pandemic, many teenagers are turning to social media.

In a recent survey, about 63% of 3,000 parents said their teenagers are spending more time on social media during the coronavirus pandemic, said Matt Zaja-Howskee of Lurie Children's Hospital.

Before the pandemic, social media use by teenagers was a major concern for parents. The coronavirus, however, is reducing that concern for some parents.

"Being forced to kind of quarantine and shelter in place, I think social media can be a positive outlet for some of that interaction that young children and teens aren't necessarily getting as a result of the pandemic," Zaja-Howskee said.

Watch the video for the full story.