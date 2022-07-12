Woman charged with murder in connection with 'intentional' auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg

A 21-year-old woman was charged with murder Sunday in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Briana Lisset Soria was detained Saturday morning after the lifeless body of a man, later identified as 24-year-old Erick Sanchez, was found on the 1700 block of Clay Street in rural Edinburg.

Officials say evidence indicates that Soria intentionally struck Sanchez with a black Chevrolet Camaro.

On Sunday, Justice of the Peace Jason Pena charged Soria with first-degree murder; bond was set at $1 million.