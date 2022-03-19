x

Hidalgo County sheriff: 1 dead, driver detained in 'intentional' auto-pedestrian crash

7 hours 5 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, March 19 2022 Mar 19, 2022 March 19, 2022 10:15 AM March 19, 2022 in News - Local

A female driver was detained Saturday morning after the lifeless body of an adult man was found at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash.

Evidence indicates the man was intentionally hit, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 1700 block of Clay Street in rural Edinburg in response to a 911 call about an auto-pedestrian crash, Guerra said in a social media post.

No other information was available.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days