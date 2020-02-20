Woman dies following rollover accident
A woman is dead following a rollover accident at 7:30 a.m. Thursday on F.M. 1420 north of County Road 800 in Willacy County.
According to the release sent by the Department of Public Safety, Sandra Patricia Diaz, 30, died at the scene.
After investigation DPS concluded a red Mercury Mountaineer, occupied by Diaz and three children, lost control after speeding through a curve, said the release.
The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
All three children were transported to Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen - one child is in critical condition.
*This story has been corrected to show that the person who died was the woman, not the child as initially reported by DPS.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Prepared Not Scared' training
-
CON MI GENTE: Valley Animal Hospital employee retires after 69 years
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office identify 35-year-old killed in shooting
-
Police search for burglar who broke into 2 Edinburg restaurants
-
Police recover murder weapon possibly used in Harlingen shooting