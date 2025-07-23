Woman hospitalized in suspected DWI crash in McAllen
A 22-year-old woman was hospitalized following a suspected DWI single-vehicle crash in McAllen on Tuesday.
The crash was reported to McAllen police at around 11:38 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 107 and North Bryan Road, according to McAllen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.
Saenz said officers reported a Mercedes CLA veered off the roadway and collided into a nearby bush. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals, who were both hospitalized for injuries resulting from the crash.
The passenger of the vehicle remains hospitalized for serious bodily injury, according to Saenz. Alcohol is a suspected factor and the crash remains under investigation.
