Woman's legs severed after attempting to jump onto moving train in Harlingen

6 hours 14 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 10:39 AM July 03, 2024 in News - Local

A woman's legs were severed after she attempted to jump onto a moving cargo train in Harlingen, according to the Harlingen Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Larry Moore.

The incident happened in the area of 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Moore said the woman is in her 20s and from Honduras. She was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

According to Moore, the woman is out of surgery and is in stable condition.

