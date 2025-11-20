Woman steps in to rescue child in Brownsville rollover crash

A woman is speaking to Channel 5 News after she was identified as the individual seen on video rescuing a child in a Brownsville car crash.

The woman, Arely Guzman, helped get a young boy out of a car that rolled over in the crash that happened Tuesday afternoon near East Price Road and Village Drive.

Guzman was getting ready to take part in a cycling class when the crash happened.

“We just heard a loud noise, and with the loud noise, we walked outside,” Guzman said. “The girls were like, ‘somebody crashed,’ and it happened right here."

Guzman said she ran out the door and saw the SUV as it started to tip over.

At that moment, instinct took over, and Guzman ran to help the people in the SUV.

“I climbed up and through that, I tried to open the door,” Guzman said. “I look through the windshield and I just see an older man with a little kid. The little kid had blood in his face, all over his mouth, his nose... I reached for him and grabbed him out."

Guzman took the boy to the side of the road, and ran back to check on Faviola Longoria, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Longoria was in the vehicle with her daughters.

“I assisted the lady at the jeep, and she was fine,” Guzman said. “Her daughters were very shaken up by everything that they had just witnessed, and the little kid was also very, very scared."

Guzman stayed with both families until paramedics arrived.

Longoria said she won't forget how Guzman and others rushed in to a busy road to help.

“I'm very grateful for her and the people that stepped in,” Longoria said. “We live in a society where instead of them stepping in, they're with their phones videotaping and honestly it says a lot.”

The Brownsville Police Department said there were no major injuries and no arrests in connection with the crash.

Guzman said she hopes the little boy she helped rescue is doing well.

“I just want to know if the kids are OK,” Guzman said. “I'm a mother, so my reaction was just what I would want someone to do for me and my child if I was ever in that situation."

Watch the video above for the full story.