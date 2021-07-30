Woman Upset about Late Father’s Damaged Headstone

RAYMONDVILLE – A Rio Grande Valley native is worried her loved one’s final resting place has been forgotten.

Maria Cortez says last year, she noticed her father’s headstone was damaged. She said several other headstones were also found damaged and overtaken by grass.

She called 5 ON YOUR SIDE in hopes to get this resolved.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales about the issue.

"We cannot touch that cemetery with city resources just like the county can't touch it because it's privately owned,” he says.

