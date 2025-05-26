Wrongful death lawsuit filed in connection with fatal DWI McAllen crash

The mother of a 20-year-old man who died following a May 17 crash that killed one other person filed a lawsuit against the suspect police have charged in connection with the incident, court records show.

Dionicio Luna Aguirre, 40, was charged on Thursday with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.

Juan Carlos Perez, a driver in the vehicle Aguirre crashed into at the intersection of 2nd Street and Nolana Avenue, died at the scene. Giancarlo Coriabustos, a passenger in Aguirre’s vehicle, also died in the crash.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday by Coriabustos mother, is seeking over $1 million in damages.

Two bars accused of “over-serving” the suspect hours before the crash are also named in the lawsuit obtained by Channel 5 News.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said Aguirre was speeding when he ran several red lights while under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened.

The criminal complaint said Aguirre was overheard telling medical staff he consumed “17 shots.” Aguirre also tested positive for cocaine, THC and amphetamines.

According to the lawsuit, Aguirre picked up Coriabustos and took him to two bars in downtown McAllen — NY 17th Floor and Santa Diabla. At both locations, Aguirre consumed “excessive amounts of alcohol” despite the fact that he was “showing clear signs of intoxication that a reasonable person, especially a provider of alcohol, should recognize,” the lawsuit states.

All employees and managers at both bars are accused of contributing to the “gross negligence” that contributed to Aguirre’s role in the crash, the lawsuit added.

Court records indicate that the defendants haven't been served with the lawsuit as of Monday. A hearing for the lawsuit has not been set.

Jail records show Aguirre remains in custody on a $600,000 bond.

