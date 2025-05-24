Friends of McAllen crash victim protest suspect's 'low bond' amount

Two people died in the McAllen crash near the intersection of North 2nd Street and Nolana Avenue on May 17.

Friends and loved ones of one of the victims, 20-year-old Giannacalo Coriabustos, gathered at a growing memorial at the crash site to pay their respects.

Coriabustos was a passenger in the suspect's car, 40-year-old Dionicio Luna Aguirre, who is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

McAllen police say he crashed into another driver, 54-year-old Juan Carlos Perez, who also died in the crash.

People that knew Coriabustos called for a peaceful protest because they say the $600,000 bond given to Aguirre is too low.

"I feel like $300,000 is nothing, not only for Gian, but they also gave him $300,000 for the man, Juan," Francis Gina Tobias said. "They could've given him $1 million, $2 million, $3 million for him not to get out."

McAllen police say Aguirre was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The friends of Coriabustos say they want justice for him, and they're pushing for stricter penalties.

McAllen police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.