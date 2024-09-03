Zelda's Art Studio ofrece clases de costura en Edinburg
El equipo de Zelda's Art Studio visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de aprendizaje en costura que realizarán en Edinburg.
Descripción:
Aprende los fundamentos de la confección y el montaje de patrones, comenzando con la costura a mano y luego introduciendo las máquinas de coser. A partir de 14 años. Contacta con nosotros para más información.
Ubicación: 1219 E Canton Rd Suite 2A Edinburg
Número de contacto: (956) 971-7047
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
