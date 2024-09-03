x

Zelda's Art Studio ofrece clases de costura en Edinburg

3 hours 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 11:49 AM September 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El equipo de Zelda's Art Studio visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de aprendizaje en costura que realizarán en Edinburg. 

Descripción:

Aprende los fundamentos de la confección y el montaje de patrones, comenzando con la costura a mano y luego introduciendo las máquinas de coser. A partir de 14 años. Contacta con nosotros para más información.

Ubicación: 1219 E Canton Rd Suite 2A Edinburg 

Número de contacto: (956) 971-7047 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

