Zhane Templeton Ready For WAC Tournament
LAS VEGAS - Day one of WAC Vegas is in the books!
The women already hitting the practice gym, getting ready for No. 5 seed New Mexico State.
One Vaquero almost sitting out this tournament.
Joel Villanueva has the update.
More News
News Video
-
Business as usual during spring break at South Padre Island amid virus...
-
Homeland Security installs cameras at large Valley events
-
Cameron County to have emergency observers at SpaceX tests
-
New Lyford police chief sworn in after months with unmanned department
-
COVID-19 testing kits to soon be available in Harlingen