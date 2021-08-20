10 PM Sunday Weather -July 25, 2021

Home
News
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Probably at some point, but health officials still are collecting the data...
Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation amid criticism
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism,...
US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Aug. 20, 2021: Thunderstorm in spots, temperatures in mid-90s
Tweets by KRGV_Weather
Aug. 19, 2021: Breezy, sunny with temperatures in high 90s
Tweets by KRGV_Weather
Aug. 18, 2021: Breezy and humid with temperatures in high 90s
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. ...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Brownsville Wins Pony World Series Championship
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX owned a four run and three run lead at multiple points of the 2021 DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series...
Brownsville Pony Squad Advances To Pony World Series Title Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX stormed past Johnstown,...
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum...
Additional Links
Two-A-Day Tours
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Una familia de La Feria pierde su hogar en un incendio
Una familia de La Feria se quedó sin nada después de que un incendio arrasara su casa el miércoles por la noche. Según la pariente...
Existen más de 940.000 oportunidades de empleo en todo el estado
El desempleo es un serio problema que muchas...
Los documentos falsos entre los migrantes tiene graves consecuencias advierten las autoridades
Día a día muchos luchan por llegar al...
Additional Links
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-A-Day Tours
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
10 PM Sunday Weather -July 25, 2021
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 20, 2021
Infusion therapy gives hope to COVID-19 patients in Harlingen
Edinburg approves $23 million bond program to revitalize downtown
Starr County homeowner fights to keep her land
Edcouch-Elsa ISD adds masks to dress code
Sports Video
Two-A-Day Tour: Rio Hondo Bobcats
Two-A-Day Tour: Vela Sabercats
Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA North Raiders
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg North Cougars
Brownsville, TX Wins Pony World Series Championship