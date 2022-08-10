x

2-month-old girl, teen mother killed after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, Brownsville police say

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information. 

A two-month-old baby girl and her 18-year-old mother died Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Brownsville, according to Brownsville police Sgt. Billy Killebrew. 

Brownsville police responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash after 4:25 p.m. on 511 near Hugh Emerson Road. 

Police found that 18-year-old Alejandra Trejo and her two-month-old daughter had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sgt. Killebrew says the father, later identified as 17-year-old Alejandro Barrera Jr., was driving the vehicle and claims to have fallen asleep. 

Police say Barrera was not intoxicated. 

The deadly crash remains under investigation. 

A GoFundMe account has been created for funeral expenses. 

