2-month-old baby girl, teen mother killed after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, Brownsville police say
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.
A two-month-old baby girl and her 18-year-old mother died Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Brownsville, according to Brownsville police Sgt. Billy Killebrew.
Brownsville police responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash after 4:25 p.m. on 511 near Hugh Emerson Road.
Police found that 18-year-old Alejandra Trejo and her two-month-old daughter had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Killebrew says the father, later identified as 17-year-old Alejandro Barrera Jr., was driving the vehicle and claims to have fallen asleep.
Police say Barrera was not intoxicated.
The deadly crash remains under investigation.
