21-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Robbery following Incident in Weslaco
Related Story
WESLACO – Weslaco police are crediting a Crime Stoppers tip for tracking down a robbery suspect.
Francisco Moreno, 21, went before a judge on Friday morning. He’s charged with aggravated robbery.
Investigators say Moreno demanded cash from a convenience store clerk on New Year’s Eve and took off.
Officer Eric Hernandez explains the details of the arrest.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
WESLACO – Weslaco police are crediting a Crime Stoppers tip for tracking down a robbery suspect. Francisco Moreno, 21,... More >>