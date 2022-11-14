x

21-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Robbery following Incident in Weslaco

Related Story

WESLACO – Weslaco police are crediting a Crime Stoppers tip for tracking down a robbery suspect.

Francisco Moreno, 21, went before a judge on Friday morning. He’s charged with aggravated robbery.

Investigators say Moreno demanded cash from a convenience store clerk on New Year’s Eve and took off.

Officer Eric Hernandez explains the details of the arrest.  

Watch the video above for more information.

News
21-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Robbery following Incident...
21-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Robbery following Incident in Weslaco
WESLACO – Weslaco police are crediting a Crime Stoppers tip for tracking down a robbery suspect. Francisco Moreno, 21,... More >>
3 years ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 2:50:00 PM CST January 04, 2019
Radar
7 Days