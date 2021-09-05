5 On Your Side: Vehicle owner voices towing troubles

A Valley man reached out to 5 On Your Side after he says an employee at an Edinburg towing company refused to let him get his personal belongings out of his car.

The man says his vehicle was towed legally, but right now he doesn't have the $1,000 fee to get it out.

But there are things inside that he needs, like his baby's car seat.

So he called A&A and asked.

“They refused. They told me I couldn’t have my personal belongings unless I pay the full fee or if I handed over my title to my vehicle and my keys,” said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the man has the right to recover personal property without paying the fee.

“I called them back and I told them about TDLR and that they are required and they are supposed to allow me to get my personal belongings,” the man said. “When they refused, that’s when I went about getting more information and also filing a form of complaint.”

That’s when he called 5 On Your Side. So Channel 5 new gave A&A a call to find out why they won't let the owner get his tools, baby car seat and other important property out. A&A told Channel 5 News that the man was clear to pick up his belongings without handing over the title to his vehicle and keys.

5 On Your Side also reached out to TLDR to find out what you can do in this situation.

TLDR says to download the removal and/or inspection of a motor vehicle form from their website and you can take that form to the towing company to get your property out.

And if they don't comply, file a complaint form with TDLR.

Click here for the removal/inspection of a motor vehicle form.

Click here to file complaint with TLDR.