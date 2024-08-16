82-year-old man dies in bee attack at La Joya home
An 82-year-old man was killed Monday night after he was attacked by bees at his home in La Joya.
La Joya firefighters found Armando Garza lying dead on the ground on PJ Garza Road. First responders tried to give Garza first aid but were also attacked by the bees.
Garza's wife was also stung and taken to a local hospital. She has since been released and is expected to be ok.
