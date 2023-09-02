Agua SUD customers voice concerns to state senator

Customers with the Agua Special Utility District met with a state senator to voice concerns about their water provider.

Agua SUD covers a wide area from Mission to Sullivan City. In June, the company issued a boil water notice due to low water pressure affecting customers in the Peñitas area.

“We didn't have water to boil, we literally had nothing,” Kathy Quilantan said. “So even though we had a boil notice, we didn't have water."

Customers met with the non-profit La Union del Pueblo Entero and State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa on Thursday to ask for a water tower in their area, and a new water treatment plant north of Palmview.

Hinojosa says the current board is "competent" and he's working with them to secure funding in Austin.

Agua SUD General Manager Roberto Salinas said they're working with the Texas Water Development Board to get funding for the new water plant.