Alamo Police Chief is Fired, Search for Replacement Underway

ALAMO – The city of Alamo is looking for a new police chief.

Former Alamo Police Chief Baudelio Castillo was fired Monday night during a city hall special meeting.

Two other officers are taking over the department’s administrative, patrols and investigation duties.

The city did not tell us why they let Castillo go.

2 years ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:14:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019
