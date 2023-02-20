Alamo Police Chief is Fired, Search for Replacement Underway
ALAMO – The city of Alamo is looking for a new police chief.
Former Alamo Police Chief Baudelio Castillo was fired Monday night during a city hall special meeting.
Two other officers are taking over the department’s administrative, patrols and investigation duties.
The city did not tell us why they let Castillo go.
