Alton police chief: Drunk driver arrested after striking two homes

By: Gloria Walker

A man was arrested and charged after striking two homes while driving while intoxicated, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez.

Perez said Jose Garcia was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after striking the homes on the 1100 block of North Inspiration Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Garcia was arraigned on charges of driving while intoxicated, duty striking an unoccupied vehicle and duty striking a fixed landscape.

His bond was set at $20,000. 

