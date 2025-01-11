Alton police chief: Drunk driver arrested after striking two homes
A man was arrested and charged after striking two homes while driving while intoxicated, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez.
Perez said Jose Garcia was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after striking the homes on the 1100 block of North Inspiration Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Garcia was arraigned and issued a bond of $20,000. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, duty striking an unoccupied vehicle and duty striking a fixed landscape.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr firefighters head to California to assist in maintaining deadly wildfires
-
Mercedes police see increase in reports of graffiti
-
Consumer Reports: Upgrading kitchen tools in the New Year
-
McAllen ISD using heat lamps to keep Ag animals warm
-
Protestor's rally outside Valley congressman's office in Brownsville