Alton police chief: Drunk driver arrested after striking two homes

A man was arrested and charged after striking two homes while driving while intoxicated, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez.

Perez said Jose Garcia was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after striking the homes on the 1100 block of North Inspiration Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Garcia was arraigned and issued a bond of $20,000. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, duty striking an unoccupied vehicle and duty striking a fixed landscape.