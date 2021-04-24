x

America's Last Patrol Offers Aid to Valley Family of Decease

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley veteran’s group said they’re available to assist the family of a 26-year-old Weslaco native who died in the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collision.

America’s Last Patrol said they are ready to help Noe Hernandez‘s family.

“I’ve sat down and I’ve cried with family members… I know how they feel about it. It’s rough on them, but I’m going to try to smooth out the situation by being there and helping out wherever we can help,” America’s Last Patrol Commander Richard Pena said.

Pena said the group is working on contacting the family. 

