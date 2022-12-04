Another continuance granted in Edinburg voter fraud case

EDINBURG – On Monday, Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina, his wife and business partner were granted a continuance in their case.

Richard Molina, Dalia Molina and Julio Carranza are facing voter fraud charges tied to the 2017 city of Edinburg election.

The trial was originally set for early December, but a continuance was granted that delayed the trail for March 9.

Last week, an attorney for Molina filed a second motion for continuance, asking for a 60-day extension.

“The state has recently tendered some significant discovery within the last 10 days and is therefore amenable to a short continuance on the case,” the prosecution responded.

The visiting judge granted the second continuance Monday and rescheduled the trial for “late May or early June.”

