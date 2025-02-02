Apartment fire damages eight units in Harlingen
The Harlingen Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at an apartment complex on Friday.
The fire occurred at Ed Carey Drive and South Parkwood Drive. No injuries were reported, but the fire did damage eight apartment units.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control and the damage assessment and investigation is ongoing.
