x

Apartment fire damages eight units in Harlingen

Apartment fire damages eight units in Harlingen
4 hours 7 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 6:00 PM January 31, 2025 in News - Local

The Harlingen Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at an apartment complex on Friday.

The fire occurred at Ed Carey Drive and South Parkwood Drive. No injuries were reported, but the fire did damage eight apartment units.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control and the damage assessment and investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days