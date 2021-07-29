Applications still available for disaster relief grant in Mercedes

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency continues working to get help for Mercedes residents still dealing with the aftermath of one of the worst flooding events in the Rio Grande Valley.

After doing research and surveys, The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs acknowledged that the area had been severely impacted by the June 2019 storms.

According to Clara Chapa with the HCCSA, a $915,000 grant will be distributed to approved applicants who can provide proof of damage from the severe rainstorms and floods.

The HCCSA says the availability for the grant is limited, and they encourage those who live in Hidalgo County Precinct 1 - especially Mercedes - to apply before the funds are gone.

Those wanting to apply can do so in person at the Mercedes Dome Safe Center, located at 1202 N. Vermont in Mercedes.