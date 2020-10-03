Auto-Pedestrian Crash in McAllen

UPDATE (4/3): The person hit by a car is out of the hospital and recovering at home. Authorities said the person was a cyclist.

McAllen police said the driver who hit the cyclist did stop to help.

No word if the driver will be cited. The accident remains under investigation.

---------

MCALLEN - One person is recovering after being hit by a car in McAllen Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place near Highway 107 and Ware Road in north McAllen. A representative with the McAllen Fire Department told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the victim was taken to the hospital with bruises.

It's unclear whether the person behind the wheel stayed at the scene or if that person might face charges.

Phone calls from CHANNEL 5 NEWS to the McAllen Police Department went unanswered.