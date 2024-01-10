Blue Mass held for first responders at San Juan basilica

A special mass was held Wednesday for first responders at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

"It's a moment for us to pray for them, that they keep strong in their service of serving the community," Bishop Daniel Flores with the Diocese of Brownsville said.

The annual blue mass, invited area law enforcement to join in prayer. According to the church, it is a custom to pray over public servants like first responders.

"They put their lives on the line even when they're not in uniform,” Father Joaquin Zermeno said.

When they answer the call when there's a need, they're always there and they do need our prayers. They're very appreciative of everything we can do for them and they do appreciate our prayers and our support. They do find comfort in this being done.”