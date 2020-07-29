x

Boat owners in Port Mansfield prepared to get their boats out of the water before Hurricane Hanna hit

Dozens of boat owners in Port Mansfield got ready to pick up their boats the night before Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley.

 

Channel 5 News Reporter, Christian Von Preysing was in Port Mansfield on Friday covering conditions.

 

 

