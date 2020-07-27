x

Boat owners in Port Mansfield prepared to get their boats out of the water before Hurricane Hanna hit

Monday, July 27 2020
By: Christian Von Preysing

Dozens of boat owners in Port Mansfield got ready to pick up their boats the night before Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley.

 

Channel 5 News Reporter, Christian Von Preysing was in Port Mansfield on Friday covering conditions.

 

 

Watch the video for the full story

