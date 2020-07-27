Boat owners in Port Mansfield prepared to get their boats out of the water before Hurricane Hanna hit
Dozens of boat owners in Port Mansfield got ready to pick up their boats the night before Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley.
Channel 5 News Reporter, Christian Von Preysing was in Port Mansfield on Friday covering conditions.
Watch the video for the full story
More News
News Video
-
Brief hunger strike at La Villa Detention Center Protests long detention, conditions
-
Boat owners in Port Mansfield prepared to get their boats out of...
-
Exclusive: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit the Valley on Tuesday to...
-
Channel 5 News reporter John Paul Barajas recounts how Hurricane Hanna hit...
-
Tornado causes minor damage at Brownsville airport