Bond lowered for Mission murder suspect

A judge in Hidalgo County lowered the bond for a 25-year-old Mission man charged in the 2023 death of a woman.

Kristian Valenzuela Jr. was initially jailed on murder and tampering with evidence charges and a $3.5 million bond in connection with the death of Editza Gomez.

Gomez’s body was found in the attic of her boyfriend’s home in September 2023 after she had been missing for two weeks.

Reynaldo Mercado was identified by police as Gomez’s boyfriend. He was arrested on the same charges that Valenzuela faces.

An affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News said Valenzuela was at Mercado’s home when Mercado allegedly killed her. Valenzuela told police Mercado forced him at gunpoint to help him hide Gomez’s body.

Both men later burned the cleaning products used to clean the home in a BBQ pit, the affidavit stated.

In October 2023, Valenzuela’s attorney argued that his $3.5 million bond was too high. The bond was reduced to $210,000.

On Wednesday, the bond was reduced to $105,000.

If Valenzuela posts bond, he’d have to wear a GPS monitor, court records say.

A status hearing for Valenzuela set for March 2025.

Court records show Mercado remains jailed, and a hearing in his case is set for Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025.