Bond set for Brownsville ISD student accused of having a gun, ammo in his car
A student who was detained by police with the Brownsville Independent School District was charged for allegedly having a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle.
Gael Avalos, 17, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place on Friday. His bond was set at $75,000.
Authorities said they found the gun in his vehicle at Veterans Memorial Early College High School during a routine sweep of vehicles on campus.
An investigation is underway.
