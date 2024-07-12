Bond set for Brownsville ISD student accused of having a gun, ammo in his car

A student who was detained by police with the Brownsville Independent School District was charged for allegedly having a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle.

Gael Avalos, 17, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place on Friday. His bond was set at $75,000.

Authorities said they found the gun in his vehicle at Veterans Memorial Early College High School during a routine sweep of vehicles on campus.

An investigation is underway.